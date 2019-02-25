The Notable Netflix Movie: “Wet Hot American Summer” returns to Netflix on March 1. The start of the month brings many classic movies to the service (you can read the full list below), but I wanted to highlight “Wet Hot” as a tribute to Bradley Cooper’s multiple snubs at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“Wet Hot” features Cooper’s first big acting role in a movie, so you have the opportunity to see how far he has come ― from a struggling actor just starting out to an actor/director/screenwriter that should have won an Oscar for “A Star Is Born.” You can read a less Cooper-centric description of the movie and watch the trailer below.

The Others: “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” “Budapest,” “River’s Edge” and “Your Son” are all Netflix Originals that debut on March 1.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” is the standout Original as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor directed and wrote this adaptation of the popular book with the same name. I have not seen this movie about a 13-year-old in Malawi, but “The Boy” has earned decent reviews so far, with an 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 67 on Metacritic.