Longtime GOP Fundraiser Issues Withering Assessment Of 'Loser' Trump’s 2024 Chances

Attorney and longtime Republican fundraiser Eric Levine spelled out what he believes will be the devastating consequence for the GOP should Donald Trump’s 2024 run for president continue.

The former president “is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party,” Levine told Politico in an article published Thursday.

“Donald Trump is a loser,” he added. “He is the first president since Hoover to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in a single term.”

Furthermore, Levine suggested Trump is “probably the only Republican in the country, if not the only person in the country, who can’t beat Joe Biden.”