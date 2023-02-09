What's Hot

Sen. Rick Scott Is Mad That Biden Attacked His Plan To Gut Social Security

Harrison Ford Reveals The 2 Unexpected Words He Wants On His Tombstone

Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock

Graham Nash Shares Haunting Last Message From David Crosby

Republicans Push Bill That Would Let Montana Students Misgender Classmates

Seth Meyers Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Long Island Dance Mom' Meltdown

Florida Is Celebrating Black History Month In The Worst Way Possible

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

White House Asked Twitter To Delete Chrissy Teigen Post Calling Trump ‘P***y Ass B***h’

Owen Wilson Is A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Nostalgic ‘Paint’ Trailer

Republicans Applauded Joe Biden At The State Of The Union For One Thing

Lea Michele Has Perfect Response To Social Media Users Who Claim She Can't Read

PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican Party2024 elections

Longtime GOP Fundraiser Issues Withering Assessment Of 'Loser' Trump’s 2024 Chances

The former president “is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party,” warned Eric Levine.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Attorney and longtime Republican fundraiser Eric Levine spelled out what he believes will be the devastating consequence for the GOP should Donald Trump’s 2024 run for president continue.

The former president “is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party,” Levine told Politico in an article published Thursday.

“Donald Trump is a loser,” he added. “He is the first president since Hoover to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in a single term.”

Furthermore, Levine suggested Trump is “probably the only Republican in the country, if not the only person in the country, who can’t beat Joe Biden.”

Key evangelical figures and at least five GOP megadonors have already said they will turn their backs on Trump. Multiple high-profile conservatives blamed Trump for the party’s poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community