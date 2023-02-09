Washington Post Columnists Point Out GOP's Sarah Huckabee Sanders Problem

Washington Post opinion writers Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent pointed out how Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was emblematic of a wider issue for the GOP.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, went full culture wars during her address, talking about “woke” mobs and CRT.

Advertisement

In their column on Wednesday, Waldman and Sargent said “watching Sanders toss around those extremely online terms — only months after her party badly underperformed in the midterm elections while campaigning against those very things — vividly demonstrates a problem for the GOP.”

“Republicans are extremely skilled at grabbing attention, leveraging their formidable media apparatus to turn the spotlight on the manufactured controversy of the moment,” they wrote. “But these days they are far less good at persuading the broader public.”