Republican Group Endorses Biden With Anti-Trump Ad In Battleground States

A conservative group critical of President Donald Trump is going on the attack with a new ad endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for November’s election.

The spot from The Lincoln Project, titled “Ready,” lauds Biden as “a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics” and praises his strength and character.

“America knows Joe Biden,” the narrator states. “He is the man for this moment.”

“Donald Trump has left America in a state of danger, despair and economic depression, and the risks are too high to allow him another term,” Jennifer Horn, one of the co-founders of The Lincoln Project, said in a news release.

The group’s other leaders include conservative attorney George Conway, husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, along with GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

The ad is airing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and in Grand Rapids, Michigan, both key markets in swing states Trump won in 2016.