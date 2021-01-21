Greta Thunberg Subtly Drags Ted Cruz After U.S. Rejoins Paris Agreement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is on a roll with the epic burns this week.

A day after she sent ex-President Donald Trump a stinging sendoff, the Swedish teen on Thursday tweeted a succinct message aimed at Sen. Ted Cruz that offered a subtle punch without even addressing the Texas Republican by name.

“So happy that USA has finally rejoined the Pittsburgh Agreement,” Thunberg wrote. “Welcome back!”

The droll dig came just 12 hours after Cruz blasted President Joe Biden’s Day One decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which the previous president promised to quit in 2017.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz wrote. “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Cruz’s tweet suggests that he thinks the Paris agreement has to do with French policies. Though the deal was completed in Paris in 2015, it had 197 signatories from dozens of countries.

The Pittsburgh remark actually originated with Trump, whose administration formally removed the United States from the global pact in 2020. In a 2017 speech announcing his intention to withdraw, Trump declared: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Notably, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was unamused by the then-president’s remark. He tweeted in response to Trump that his city actually endorses the climate agreement and would like to uphold its values.

Thunberg also settled a Twitter score with Trump on his way out of Washington Wednesday. She tweeted a photo of Trump boarding Marine One at the White House with the caption: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

The tweet was a play on Trump’s nasty “very happy young girl” slam after Thunberg delivered an emotional speech to world leaders at the U.N. in 2019.