Harrison Ford Finally Settles 'Is It OK To Punch A Nazi?' Debate, Seals Legend Status

Harrison Ford has waded into the debate about Nazis getting punched.

And he’s totally fine with it.

In an interview this week, the actor said not only would his iconic character Indiana Jones — famed for smacking down fascists ― be happy with the real-life hitting of Nazis, he’d actually be first in line.

Jones, who for years has inspired a Nazi-punching meme, would “push ’em out of the way to get in the first punch,” Ford told Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy while promoting “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth and final film in the franchise.

“As well he should,” he continued.

“That was a black-and-white world and its evil presented itself to the world,” Ford said. “I mean, it’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”

Watch the interview here:

I asked Harrison Ford how ultimate Nazi puncher Indiana Jones would feel about the debate over punching Nazis in real life today.



“He’d push 'em out of the way to get in the first punch. As well he should." pic.twitter.com/rg1L2aFrpi — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 13, 2023

Jones returns to fighting Nazis in “Dial of Destiny,” set for release on June 30.

Ford has promised fans “a movie that will kick your ass.”