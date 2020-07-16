Heather Morris' Heartbreaking Tribute To Naya Rivera: 'I Cherish Every Moment We Had'

Heather Morris is mourning the loss of her friend and former “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera, whose body was found earlier this week after she went at a California lake.

Morris’ character on “Glee,” Brittany Pierce, was best friends with — and later in a relationship with — Rivera’s Santana Lopez. The two women remained close friends after the show went off the air in 2015.

On Wednesday, Morris posted a heartbreaking tribute to her friend and shared photos of their children playing together. Morris said that she and Rivera both “hated taking pictures” because their “relationship meant more than proof” — so it was more fitting to post their children having fun together.

Of her friendship with Rivera, Morris wrote: “We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding.”

She wrote about missing her last “chance” to see Rivera in person, and about how she listens to Rivera’s “EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice.”

Morris remembered her vow with Rivera to always spend Easter together, and wrote about her former co-star’s love of sharing recipes.

“You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life,” she wrote.

Morris concluded by saying that even though she feels “greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

FOX via Getty Images Naya Rivera (left), who was found dead earlier this week, and Heather Morris (right), as their respective characters in a 2015 episode of "Glee."

Rivera’s body was found on Monday after she disappeared while boating on Lake Piru with her son, Josey, last week. Sheriff Bill Ayub said that Rivera’s body was likely concealed by the foliage in the water for a few days; there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

After Rivera was found dead, former co-stars, other celebrities and fans flooded social media with images, videos and remembrances of her.

Among the messages were a heart-wrenching video shared by friend and former co-star Amber Riley of Rivera singing with her son, which Riley captioned, “I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings.”

Harry Shum Jr., another “Glee” cast member, shared a powerful letter, saying how much “more” Rivera deserved and how he’s “failing miserably” at processing the news of her death.

“You gave life your all and I hope all the good that you have given to the world will be returned in abundance when you reunite with our brother in the heavenly skies,” he wrote, likely referencing fellow “Glee” star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013. “I’m so grateful for our memories. We will make sure to keep your legacy and spirit alive so Josey will grow up to know the incredible woman you were. Love you, Naya. You are already missed.”

