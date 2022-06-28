Howard Stern May Run For President, Reveals Plan To 'Overturn All This Bulls**t'

Radio icon Howard Stern said that last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade makes it more likely that he’ll run for president in 2024.

Stern, a longtime supporter of abortion rights, said he would set out to accomplish just two things.

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, according to The Hill. “The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

He called out Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court justices for lying about accepting legal precedent during their confirmation hearings.

“It’s very hard to have a Supreme Court that’s openly lied,” he said, adding that it “undermines everything.”

He said the three were put onto the court by Trump, who lost the popular vote in the 2016 election by nearly 3 million votes.

“A guy who lost the vote won the election,” he said. “How long can we keep electing people who lost the election?”

As a result, Stern vowed to end the Electoral College.

“I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person,” he said. “No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.”

But he also vowed more immediate action to fix the Supreme Court.

“The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said.

Stern also said last year that he was considering running for president ― but only if Donald Trump was the Republican nominee.