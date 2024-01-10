What's Hot

Hunter Biden Crashes Committee Vote On Contempt Resolution Against Him

The president's son unexpectedly showed up to a House Oversight Committee meeting, reminding lawmakers of his offer to testify.
Arthur Delaney
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden’s son made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee hearing where Republicans planned to approve a resolution holding him in contempt of Congress.

Hunter Biden’s arrival served as a reminder that he has offered to testify in response to Republicans’ subpoena for his testimony ― but only in public. Republicans have insisted that he speak in a private deposition.

“Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) asked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

