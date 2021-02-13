Senate Votes To Admit Witnesses In Trump's Impeachment Trial

In a surprise development, the Senate on Saturday voted to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial following new revelations about the former president’s activity on Jan. 6.

The vote was 55-45, with five Republicans joining every Democrat in voting to allow witness testimony.

The Senate was set to hear closing arguments followed by a quick vote on Trump’s acquittal on Saturday and then head home for recess, but a dramatic Friday-night revelation about the former president’s conduct while the Jan. 6 violence unfolded shook up the trial.

According to CNN, Trump reportedly responded with mockery after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called him on Jan. 6, pleading with the then-president to call off his supporters — prompting a “shouting match” between the two men.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to a CNN report published Friday.

The conversation between the two men, which sheds more light on Trump’s state of mind as rioters hunted for lawmakers in the halls of Congress, was confirmed directly by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month.

In his opening statement before the Senate on Saturday, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said his team would like to hear from Herrera Beutler. Deposing the congresswoman is likely to push the trial into a second week.

One Senate Democrat made the case for admitting new testimony in the wake of CNN’s report on Friday. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) suggested deposing McCarthy and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who also spoke with Trump that day, as well as asking the Secret Service to produce communications back to the White House regarding Pence’s safety during the siege.

One way to clear it up? Suspend trial to depose McCarthy and Tuberville under oath and get facts. Ask Secret Service to produce for review comms back to White House re VP Pence safety during siege. What did Trump know, and when did he know it? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 13, 2021

Democrats initially seemed ready to move on prior to the Friday night revelation, viewing the case against Trump as open-and-shut.

Subpoenaing witnesses will almost certainly prolong the trial, something Democrats wanted to avoid in order to move on to more politically popular issues such as passing additional coronavirus relief. Democratic lawmakers are racing to send a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill to President Joe Biden’s desk by March, when added federal unemployment insurance is due to expire for millions of Americans.

Democrats also know that witness testimony isn’t likely to change the minds of many Republicans who were ready to acquit Trump before House impeachment managers had even delivered their opening arguments. Only a handful of Republicans are considering voting to convict Trump, far short of the 17 votes needed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.