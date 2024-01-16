What's Hot

Iowa Caucus Results: Live Updates On 2024 Republican Nominating Contest

Follow along for live updates from the Hawkeye State.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Republican voters caucused in Iowa on Monday, in the first nominating contest of the 2024 GOP primary.

In Iowa — traditionally the first state in the nation to cast votes in presidential races — voters meet at community gathering places throughout the state to hear remarks from presidential candidates’ supporters. Voters then cast secret ballots indicating their top candidate. The votes are tabulated and the results announced to the caucus. The statewide results are then used to proportionally allocate delegates to the various candidates.

Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in the polls, and is projected to pick up a majority of the 40 Republican delegates up for grabs in Iowa. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to take second place, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will land in third.

Caucuses began at 7 p.m. CT.

View live results from the Iowa caucuses below:

