Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Raked In $36 Million While Serving In The White House

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner earned at least $36.2 million in outside income last year while serving as senior White House advisers, according to their latest financial filings, released Friday.

That’s an apparent bump in a combined income of about $7 million over 2018′s reported $29 million, The Washington Post noted. Real estate and Trump Organization hotels accounted for much of the income.

The income is reported only within very broad ranges, so the first daughter and Kushner actually reported income ranging from $36.2 million to $57 million — after deducting liabilities.

They reported a combined income of at least $82 million in 2017.

Though White House advisers typically divest from investments and companies, particularly when they could represent potential conflicts of interest, both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have retained multiple holdings. Kushner, for example, held on to a part ownership of his family-run real estate business, Kushner Cos., even though he gave up running the firm.

Ivanka Trump reported earning $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington for the third year running.

The first daughter was criticized last month for being outrageously out of touch when she suggested millions of Americans who have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis simply look elsewhere for work as part of her Find Something New Campaign.﻿

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!