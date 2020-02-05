POLITICS

Ivanka Trump Shares 'Genuinely Nightmarish’ Video About Dad’s State Of The Union

“This remake of the tent scene in Blair Witch is unsettling," fired back former government ethics chief Walter Shaub.

Ivanka Trump’s State of the Union preview video is the stuff of nightmares, according to Twitter users.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser released a dimly-lit 24-second clip, filmed inside a car, to promote her father’s address in front of both houses of Congress.

Check it out here:

People inevitably had thoughts about the footage.

“This remake of the tent scene in Blair Witch is unsettling,” responded Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Other tweeters called the clip “horrific” and “genuinely nightmarish.”

