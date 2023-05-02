Jared Leto looked like the pick of the litter during Monday’s Met Gala.

While many stars paid tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld wearing their finest couture, the Oscar-winning actor took a totally different approach.

Leto proved to have one of the night’s most memorable looks as he prowled down the red carpet wearing an elaborate cat costume.

The “Morpheus” star donned a hyper-realistic fur suit in honor of Lagerfeld’s beloved Birman, Choupette.

At first, Met Gala watchers couldn’t tell which celebrity was hiding under the cartoonish head, which had giant glassy blue eyes, long whiskers and delicately tufted ears.

Jared Leto reveals its him in the cat suit at the Met Gala on Monday. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fashion fans weren’t surprised it was Leto once he shed the mask, however.

The actor has been one of the Met’s most daring dressers over the years.

At 2019′s “Camp” gala, he carried a replica of his own severed head while wearing red-and-gold Gucci. Leto embraced 2017′s theme of “Catholic Imagination” in a gold crown and divinely embroidered stole.

Though the actor made sure Choupette was there in spirit, she was not among the VIPs at this year’s Met Gala.

The cat’s representatives posted to Instagram early Monday, writing “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home.