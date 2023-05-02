What's Hot

Twitter Users Slam CNN For Scheduling Donald Trump 'Town Hall' Meeting

Doja Cat May Have Gone To Great Lengths To Hide Her Met Gala Outfit

Karlie Kloss' Pregnancy Reveal Was One Of The Met's Chicest Moments

'Multiple Fatalities' On Illinois Highway Following Rough Windstorms

Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

The Supreme Court Is Doing Whatever It Wants. Will Democrats Ever Investigate?

Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

Judge Denies Trump’s Motion For Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

Washington Gov. Won't Seek 4th Term

A Gritty French Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Boston Bruins Announcer Jack Edwards Compares Playoff Loss To Famous Tragedy

EntertainmentFashionMet Galajared leto

Jared Leto Was The Cat's Meow At This Year's Met Gala

The actor has rocked some daring looks over the years, but this was his wildest ever.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Jared Leto looked like the pick of the litter during Monday’s Met Gala.

While many stars paid tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld wearing their finest couture, the Oscar-winning actor took a totally different approach.

Leto proved to have one of the night’s most memorable looks as he prowled down the red carpet wearing an elaborate cat costume.

The “Morpheus” star donned a hyper-realistic fur suit in honor of Lagerfeld’s beloved Birman, Choupette.

At first, Met Gala watchers couldn’t tell which celebrity was hiding under the cartoonish head, which had giant glassy blue eyes, long whiskers and delicately tufted ears.

Jared Leto reveals its him in the cat suit at the Met Gala on Monday.
Jared Leto reveals its him in the cat suit at the Met Gala on Monday.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fashion fans weren’t surprised it was Leto once he shed the mask, however.

The actor has been one of the Met’s most daring dressers over the years.

At 2019′s “Camp” gala, he carried a replica of his own severed head while wearing red-and-gold Gucci. Leto embraced 2017′s theme of “Catholic Imagination” in a gold crown and divinely embroidered stole.

Though the actor made sure Choupette was there in spirit, she was not among the VIPs at this year’s Met Gala.

The cat’s representatives posted to Instagram early Monday, writing “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home.

“We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community