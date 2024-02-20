Jason And Travis Kelce Address Super Bowl Parade Shooting In Joint Message

Jason and Travis Kelce are trying to help after last week’s mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
The NFL stars posted a heartfelt video Monday to acknowledge the tragedy, which tainted a parade for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The shooting left one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, 11 of whom were children. The video was shared on the brothers’ X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram accounts for their “New Heights” podcast.
“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first,” Travis Kelce said in the clip.
“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community,” Jason Kelce added. “It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred.”
The Kelces concluded their message with a link to the United Way of Greater Kansas City. The charity has already garnered more than $858,000 in donations.
“Funds raised will first and foremost go to support the victims and their families,” the charity said on its website. “We say all the time that Kansas City is America’s biggest small town. This is your way to support your neighbors who have been directly affected by this senseless violence.”
Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have both donated to GoFundMe campaigns for victims of the shooting. The athlete, through his Eighty-Seven & Running charity, donated $100,000 to a family whose two young girls were injured, while Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular radio DJ who was killed.
Authorities charged two suspects Thursday in connection with the shooting. The Jackson County Family Court reportedly said they’re being kept in a juvenile detention center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges,” but that “additional charges are expected.”
Because of Missouri law regarding juvenile court cases, their identities remain private.