Jay Pharoah Speeds Through Celebrity Impersonations On "The Tonight Show"

Actor Jay Pharoah revealed how he’s able to put a face to a name during an episode of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday.
Host Jimmy Fallon challenged the fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum to rattle off as many celebrity impersonations as he could in one minute.
The actor gladly accepted Fallon’s challenge and effortlessly tried his hand at a number of impressions including Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.
You can watch the clip of Pharoah’s impersonations below.
Pharoah, who has done impersonations on late night shows in the past, revealed to Conan O’Brien that his first impression was of Gilbert Gottfried’s iconic Iago character in “Aladdin.”
The actor, on Thursday, told Fallon he has a grab bag of over 200 impressions.