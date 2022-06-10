Jay Pharoah Speeds Through Celebrity Impersonations On "The Tonight Show"

Actor Jay Pharoah sped through celebrity impressions during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. NBC via Getty Images

Actor Jay Pharoah revealed how he’s able to put a face to a name during an episode of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday.

Host Jimmy Fallon challenged the fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum to rattle off as many celebrity impersonations as he could in one minute.

The actor gladly accepted Fallon’s challenge and effortlessly tried his hand at a number of impressions including Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.

You can watch the clip of Pharoah’s impersonations below.