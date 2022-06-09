Seth Meyers Predicts What Fox News Will Say About The Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

Seth Meyers isn’t surprised that Fox News doesn’t plan to broadcast Thursday evening’s live hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The committee will lay out the truth of what happened and Fox will lie. It’s that simple,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday.

“The hearings will say January 6 was a violent insurrection fomented by an outgoing president who nearly pulled off a detailed plan for an attempted coup to unlawfully claim the power that would have installed him as an unelected autocrat and destroyed American democracy,” he added.

As for Fox News? Meyers predicted the network “will say it was just a pro-freedom patriot party where everyone peacefully toured the Capitol like they were on a school field trip having to find items their teachers gave them on a worksheet.”

The three major broadcast networks ― ABC, CBS and NBC ― will cover the hearings live as will cable channels CNN and MSNBC. Fox News will go ahead with its regular programming, but plans to air the hearings on its website and streaming service. Watch Meyers’ roast below: