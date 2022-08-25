Jeanine Pirro Blasts Student Debt Relief, Says 'My Family Paid For My Education'

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro called President Joe Biden’s announcement he is canceling some student loan debt “disgusting” on Wednesday, while acknowledging that she never had to borrow money for her education because her family paid for it.

“My heart bleeds for the people who actually went out and paid for their loans, who went without things, whose families said, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t afford your loans,’” she said.

“Look, my family paid for my education,” she added. “I’m sure they had better things to do with their money. I didn’t have to take out loans because they paid for them. But they worked hard for their money. This is a giveaway, and it’s disgusting.”

On Wednesday, Biden announced the cancellation of up to $20,000 in student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually. He also announced a continuation of the freeze on student loan repayments until January.

“People can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt to get on top of their rent and utilities, to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” the president said in remarks at the White House. “And by the way, when this happens, the whole economy is better off.”