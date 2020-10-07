Jennifer Garner Says 'Moms Are Going To Put' Bidens In The White House

Jennifer Garner is counting on her fellow moms to help put the Bidens in the White House come November.

The Golden Globe winner hosted a 20-minute conversation with Dr. Jill Biden, whose husband is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on her Instagram Tuesday. The longtime friends touched on a variety of issues impacting voters with a special emphasis on parenting.

For years, both women have worked alongside each other on behalf of the Save the Children organization, with the lifetime educator joining Garner on the board back in 2017.

“Moms rule. We get it done. I think moms are going to put you in the White House,” the “Alias” alum said during the chat with Biden, who noted the particular challenges facing military families.

Before the Instagram Live kicked off, however, Garner was left waiting for Biden, who later explained she was delayed by a teleprompter mishap during a speech earlier in the day.

So to kill the time, the “Peppermint” star launched into an adorable rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” while telling the thousands watching, “You know what’s great? Politics!”

When Biden did eventually sign on, Garner introduced the former second lady by explaining to her followers this wasn’t just another celebrity endorsement given how she’s been able to watch her in action.

“I’m so proud ... to get the chance to dream of you and Vice President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honor and decency reign,” Garner said.

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Garner pictured at a Save The Children event with the Bidens in 2017.

The actor, who’s consistently endorsed Democratic candidates over her career, didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name during the conversation, but firmly stated how “desperate for leadership” Americans are at this moment.

“We just need calm, steadiness, a path forward, a plan forward,” Biden said, adding that she, like many people, are waiting to “take that deep breath and feel hope again” after the election.

After discussing the importance of early childhood education, the two touched on a bevy of issues, including climate change, gun safety and racial injustice. Biden also said that she planned to double down on her efforts to fight cancer, making special mention of her late stepson Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Garner also gave a special shoutout to her own daughters with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet and Serpahina, calling them “so much smarter than I’ve ever been a day in my life.”

“I really talk to my 14-year-old and think, ‘Oh, the world will be OK,’” she said. “My 11-year-old? She’s on it. She’s all about climate change.”

Garner previously hosted an Instagram conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci last month, during which the two discussed how parents can keep their kids safe in back-to-school season.