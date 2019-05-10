Jessie J Shows Off Misspelled Tattoo, Claps Back At Potential Critics

Jessie J has a misspelled tattoo.

You got a problem with that? Because she apparently doesn’t.

In an unapologetic Instagram post on Thursday, the singer showed off the tat and fended off critics by answering their imagined questions about the ink.

She explained that she got the tattoo years ago. It was supposed to say “don’t lose who you are in the blur of the stars,” a lyric from her 2011 song “Who You Are.” It ended up “don’t loose who you are.”

She revealed the gaffe on her hip in a bikini shot.

“Yes, I spelt the tattoo wrong,” she wrote. “... Yes, I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose. Yes, it’s the reason I wear everything high waisted.”

She even defended her breasts.

Jessie J, who’s dating actor Channing Tatum, said previously that her mother cried when she saw the mistake. In a 2015 interview, Jessie J., aka Jessica Cornish, declared she would not have it covered.