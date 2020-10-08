In an election cycle that makes us all feel like we’re losing our grip, Jill Biden is winning. There was that time she blocked a protester from getting onstage at a rally, those killer “vote” boots she wore while voting in Delaware’s primary election, and most recently, that moment when she gently reminded her husband, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, of social distancing guidelines.

The former second lady of the United States has been in the public eye for decades, whether it’s on the campaign trail or hugging Michelle Obama (back when hugging was safe). Throughout it all, she has maintained a signature style: classic shapes in bright, bold colors with sharp accessories and oh so many good shoes — from knee-high boots at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008 to strappy blue heels on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”