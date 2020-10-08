Style & Beauty

Jill Biden's Signature Style Is Bright, Bold And Brimming With Good Accessories

"Vote" boots, sleek sunglasses, masks and more.

In an election cycle that makes us all feel like we’re losing our grip, Jill Biden is winning. There was that time she blocked a protester from getting onstage at a rally, those killer “vote” boots she wore while voting in Delaware’s primary election, and most recently, that moment when she gently reminded her husband, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, of social distancing guidelines.

The former second lady of the United States has been in the public eye for decades, whether it’s on the campaign trail or hugging Michelle Obama (back when hugging was safe). Throughout it all, she has maintained a signature style: classic shapes in bright, bold colors with sharp accessories and oh so many good shoes — from knee-high boots at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008 to strappy blue heels on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

See more of Jill Biden’s bright style evolution below.

1987
Mark Reinstein / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx
Joe and Jill Biden at a fundraiser in Chicago on May 11, 1987.
1987
Mark Reinstein / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx
Joe and Jill Biden after the former announced his first candidacy for president in Washington, D.C., on June 9, 1987.
1988
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe and Jill Biden with their daughter Ashley outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 1988.
1994
JAMES M. KELLY/MediaPunch/IPx
Joe and Jill Biden in 1994.
2008
EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
Jill Biden and Michelle Obama at a rally in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 23, 2008.
2008
JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden at their election night victory rally in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2008.
2009
Pool via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden at Barack Obama's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2009.
2009
MCT via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2009.
2009
Bill Clark via Getty Images
Jill Biden at the championship round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2009.
2010
Salah Malkawi via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden arrive in Amman, Jordan, on March 11, 2010.
2010
KHALED DESOUKI via Getty Images
Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit with Joe, Jill and Ashley Biden at the Sharm El Sheikh Airport on June 6, 2010.
2011
Alex Wong via Getty Images
Jill Biden at a Mother's Day event at the White House on May 6, 2011.
2012
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
Jill Biden, Joe Biden and British Foreign Secretary William Hague at the White House on March 14, 2012.
2012
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden at an event announcing a new report about military spouse employment in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 15, 2012.
2012
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden during a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Sept. 7, 2012.
2013
AFP via Getty Images
Jill Biden at Barack Obama's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2013.
2013
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden attend the Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2013.
2013
Vallery Jean via Getty Images
Jill Biden visits Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 18, 2013.
2014
Jason Davis via Getty Images
Jill Biden and Michelle Obama at the Fort Campbell Veterans Jobs Summit and Career Forum in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 23, 2014.
2015
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden at the USO Warrior and Family Center in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Oct. 28, 2015.
2015
Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
Jill Biden in New York City on Sept, 18, 2015.
2016
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Jill Biden speaks at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on May 12, 2016.
2016
NBC via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden appear on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York City on Oct. 12, 2016.
2019
Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden during an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in Pittsburgh on April 30, 2019.
2020
JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images
Jill Biden at a campaign event in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 2.
2020
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden in Cleveland on March 10.
2020
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden vote in Delaware's primary election on Sept. 14.
2020
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden at the Democratic presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29.
2020
Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Jill Biden at a Women for Biden drive-in rally in Boca Raton, Florida, on Oct. 5.
