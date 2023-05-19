Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Brutal Reminder Of His Past After Tweet About Whistleblowers

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fired off a message about whistleblowers that his critics find hard to believe.

Jordan and other Republican lawmakers say several “whistleblower” FBI agents are proving their claim that the Justice Department has been politicized.

Jordan nonetheless tweeted:

God Bless our brave whistleblowers. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 18, 2023

His critics were quick to point to some whistleblowers that Jordan hasn’t been as quick to embrace: those related to the claims by multiple athletes that Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, ignored molestation allegations against the team’s doctor.

Jordan has denied the allegations.

“I considered Jim Jordan a friend,” whistleblower and former wrestler Mike DiSabato said in 2018. “But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on.”

Jordan’s critics fired back with some reminders:

Like this former OSU wrestler? pic.twitter.com/MKhrq3B99V — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 18, 2023

Um. They are paid Trump lackeys. How corrupt and humiliating. https://t.co/pF1IlbYztC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 18, 2023

Your hearing was just a public airing of a HR complaint. https://t.co/BscOyb0CmN — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) May 18, 2023

Yes, God Bless the whistleblowers, coach.https://t.co/UBVIdRhlrZ — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) May 18, 2023

Speaking of blowing whistles.https://t.co/uOuPaRm1iI — David Ognibene (@DavidOgnibene) May 18, 2023

