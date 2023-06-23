Whoops! Jim Jordan Accidentally Nails The Truth About Trump Allegations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to defend Donald Trump with an odd warning that even his critics agreed with ― but it probably wasn’t quite the reaction he was aiming for.
Jordan tweeted:
Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the classified documents scandal, including charges centered on the alleged mishandling of sensitive information and for obstruction of justice.
Given the nature of those allegations ― and the fact that others accused of similar crimes are routinely prosecuted and sentenced to prison ― Jordan’s critics were quick to point out that the FBI did exactly what it’s supposed to.
And that, they said, is true regardless or whether or not someone is a presidential candidate:
