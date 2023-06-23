Whoops! Jim Jordan Accidentally Nails The Truth About Trump Allegations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to defend Donald Trump with an odd warning that even his critics agreed with ― but it probably wasn’t quite the reaction he was aiming for.

Jordan tweeted:

Remember, if the FBI can do it to a presidential candidate, they can do it to you too. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 21, 2023

Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the classified documents scandal, including charges centered on the alleged mishandling of sensitive information and for obstruction of justice.

Given the nature of those allegations ― and the fact that others accused of similar crimes are routinely prosecuted and sentenced to prison ― Jordan’s critics were quick to point out that the FBI did exactly what it’s supposed to.

And that, they said, is true regardless or whether or not someone is a presidential candidate:

Absolutely correct, Mr. Chairman. Anyone in this country who steals classified documents and then lies repeatedly to the government about returning them will probably get a visit from the FBI. https://t.co/6Fv8haEmBg — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 21, 2023

Dear Jim,



Yes, that’s true. No one is above the law. And btw Jim, this tweet makes you sound kind of stupid. You may want to delete it.



Sincerely,

Your Former Congressional Colleague https://t.co/10qDaHnTHl — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 22, 2023

Look out! If you too keep top-secret documents about nuclear secrets and refuse for more than a year to return them, even as they spill out of boxes, and hide boxes from investigators, and manipulate your lawyers into lying to authorities--why, you too are at risk! https://t.co/ZRcBB9AQSL — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 22, 2023

I am not worried about me but you need to worry about you — George Riner (@gpriner) June 21, 2023

If you steal highly sensitive national security documents, show them to people, hide/move them and obstruct attempts to retrieve them, then yes, the FBI will arrest you. https://t.co/7JfEjvCE06 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 21, 2023

Let me fix this:



Remember, if you break the law, they can do it to you. — Dr. Haidak (JP), Psy.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@JHaidak) June 21, 2023

Yes, Gym. If you break the law, law enforcement will seek to prosecute you. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 21, 2023

Fair enough, I'll return my boxes of top secret national security files to Washington. https://t.co/A1uORiF7RD — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) June 22, 2023

I don’t remember you saying that in October or 2016 when the FBI investigated Hillary for a second time, finding nothing actionable. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 21, 2023

True. If you steal top secret documents that belong in a SCIF and store them in the bathroom in your gold-leafed pimp palace and then have your sycophantic valet help you evade a subpoena and obstruct the investigation with you, they can do it to you too. https://t.co/M7NjfrxN5R — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 21, 2023

Remember, if you cover up the brutal sexual assaults of college wrestlers you can get elected as a Republican to Congress and even chair a major committee! Bonus if you abet and encourage a violent insurrection! https://t.co/4acYSdFaHY — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 21, 2023

Remember, if YOU are required to obey the law under penalty of arrest, so are the president and the elected officials of this country.



That is LITERALLY the reason our ancestors broke away from the King of England, formed the United States, and wrote the Constitution. https://t.co/l1oLZKgErX — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 21, 2023

So the FBI will give you multiple no-harm-no-foul opportunities to return secret national-defense documents that don't belong to you, and will only prosecute you after you refuse to give them back and then have your lawyer lie in response to a subpoena? https://t.co/3MzGFCH4Sn — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 22, 2023

For all of you out there storing classified Iran war plans next to your toilet, Jim Jordan warns that the FBI is putting you are on notice! You’re NEXT!



This madness will only stop when NO ONE stores secret war plans next to their toilets. https://t.co/Syhz0O7Ikw — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) June 22, 2023

Remember, the FBI can seize the classified documents in your bathroom too. https://t.co/RAPMLZ4obT — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 21, 2023

If I keep top secret documents in my house, and refuse to return them after being asked, I hope they do. — Jim Hattaway🇺🇦 (@JAHattaway) June 21, 2023

So what you’re saying is, if I steal and refuse to give back classified documents I will be indicted? Hmmm, interesting 🤨 — Ben (@Degen_Ben_) June 21, 2023

Only if YOU keep nat sec secrets in your bathroom, Jimmy. https://t.co/4kawdkSU2M — MelissaJPeltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 22, 2023