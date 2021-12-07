Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande And Megan Thee Stallion Release COVID-Themed Holiday Song

Jimmy Fallon jumped into the holiday song game with a catchy coronavirus-themed banger featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fallon premiered the music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Advertisement

Grande and Fallon dance inside a snow globe, ski on a mountain and line up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the track, which is packed with lighthearted pandemic references and hope for the 2021 holiday season. Stallion, meanwhile, says it’s “time to get those boosters” and raps about “no more quarantine on the couch” with vaccine needles for nails.

“I’m freaking out. Like, this is major,” Fallon said Monday as he recounted the development of the song from his idea in August to now, when it’s “on an actual record label with real stars, the biggest of the big.”