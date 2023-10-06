LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon on Thursday dug into news that the Bidens’ dog Commander was removed from the White House after another biting incident. (Watch the video below.)

“They actually got Commander to leave the White House the same way they got Eric Trump to leave ― they just threw a tennis ball,” the host cracked on “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon had some other fetching shtick about the pooch.

“On the bright side, Commander got to split an Uber to the airport with Kevin McCarthy,” the host said, referring to the California Republican’s ouster as speaker of the House.