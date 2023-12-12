Jimmy Fallon Picks Apart Donald Trump's Comments About Beauty And His Lawyer

Donald Trump’s recent comments about his lawyer Alina Habba left host Jimmy Fallon skeptical on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” (Watch the video below.)
In a speech to the New York Young Republican Club gala last weekend, Trump took a moment to praise the attorney.
“She happens to be a beautiful woman, but I never think about that because I never talk about beauty,” the former president said. “I can see the most beautiful woman in the world ― it doesn’t register with me at all. Beauty doesn’t matter. But she’s beautiful. But she’s a great lawyer.”
Fallon’s looks of doubt spoke volumes. Then he offered: “I’m thinking he might have overdone it a little bit. It’s like when someone says ‘I’m fine’ six times ... ‘OK, it’s a little blood.’”
“Trump’s like, ‘When I watch ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I focus all my attention on the Beast,’” Fallon went on.
The talk show host had good reason not to buy the claims of the Republican presidential front-runner, who also used the word “beautiful” in an infamous piece of leaked audio.
“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them,” Trump told “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush in 2005. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”
Trump was found liable in May for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in an incident in the 1990s. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of other women.
Fast-forward to 1:30: