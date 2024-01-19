EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 election

Jimmy Fallon Trolls Trump And His Legal Team With ‘Most Likely’ Cause Of Red Hand Marks

The "Tonight Show" had various theories but settled on a mocking movie reference.
Lee Moran
Jimmy Fallon on Thursday joined in with the speculation about those red marks that were pictured on the hands of former President Donald Trump.

The “Tonight Show” host aired a spoof CNN report in which the voiceover suggested Trump had either “grabbed a hotdog straight off the 7-Eleven rollers,” “touched a Bible” or “got rug burn from Donald Trump Jr.’s leash.”

The “most likely explanation,” though, was from “fingerpainting the face of his new lawyer, Wilson the volleyball,” the narrator joked, referencing the ever-changing cast of attorneys representing Trump and the inanimate friend of Tom Hanks’ character Chuck Noland in the hit movie “Cast Away.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

