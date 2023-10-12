Jimmy Fallon Weighs George Santos’ Options, And They All Lead To Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon pounced on serial liar George Santos after the GOP New York congressman was hit with new charges, this time for allegedly stealing his donors’ identities and ringing up charges on their credit cards. (Watch the video below.)

“Santos is either gonna wind up as Trump’s running mate or Trump’s cellmate,” Fallon zinged on Wednesday’s show.

Santos is also accused of embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress on top of admitted fibs about his education and work credentials.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner for president in 2024, faces four indictments covering 91 criminal charges ― some of which involve his lies about 2020 election fraud.