What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy FallonMarjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Fallon Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene A Withering New Title For Her Book

"It's now available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and wherever other fine books are burned," the "Tonight Show" host said.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon should be thankful for all the jokes he can get out of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new book.

“It’s the first memoir written in all-caps,” the comedian said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. “It’s titled: ‘“Are You There, King of the Lizard People, It’s Me, Marjorie.’”

“You can find it in bookstores heckling the other books,” he added. “It’s now available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and wherever other fine books are burned.”

Greene’s dishonesty-laden memoir, “MTG,” was released Tuesday to terrible reviews and much mockery.

Check out Fallon’s roast below on “The Tonight Show.”

Support HuffPost
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot