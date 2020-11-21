Jimmy Fallon Spots The Gag-Inducing Rudy Giuliani Moment People May Have Missed

Most eyes may have been on Rudy Giuliani when a dark liquid oozed down his face during his unhinged press conference alleging baseless claims about election fraud on Thursday.

But Jimmy Fallon spotted another strange moment “you might have missed” in the same briefing from President Donald Trump’s attorney that was equally worthy of scrutiny.

Namely, when Giuliani was standing in the background, blew his nose on a handkerchief and rubbed it around his mouth and forehead.

“Oh my God. Wow. I think Rudy is trying to single-handedly start COVID-20,” Fallon joked on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“Seriously, when it saw that clip even COVID-19 immediately put on a mask,” the late-night host added. “If that’s what Rudy does on national TV, I don’t want to see what he does at home.”

Fallon also poked fun at the president’s ongoing refusal to concede the 2020 election, suggesting “this is exactly why” participation trophies exist.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here: