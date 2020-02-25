Jimmy Fallon Rocks Late Night With BTS In Wild Subway Show

“The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon took a deep dive Monday to pull off late-night TV history with an underground New York City show.

Fallon kicked off “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with a monologue in front of a captive subway train audience beneath Rockefeller Center, where the program is usually filmed. He cracked that the show was truly unique because it was the “first time New Yorkers have ever been excited to see seven guys [of BTS] get on a packed subway.”

In a joke only a New Yorker could truly appreciate, Fallon said that he had wanted to do the program last week, but the “train never showed up.”

He followed up with an interview on the train with the members of BTS, goofy “Subway Olympics” and a trip to the Lower East Side for some pastrami at Katz’s Deli.

BTS then performed “On” from their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” in the soaring ― and empty ― main hall of Grand Central station. The “Tonight Show’s” Roots also performed on the F train with Run-DMC’s Rev Run.

Check out the BTS performance in the video above. The rest can be seen below: