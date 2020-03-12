Jimmy Kimmel's '5 Stages Of Coronavirus' Is What You Need Right Now

Not sure how to react to the coronavirus pandemic?
Jimmy Kimmel offered his expertly funny (but not expert) guide to dealing with the COVID-19 threat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.
Borrowing from the five stages of grief ― denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance ― the host hit home with his take on the bargaining stage:
“All right, there’s no Purell. Maybe I’ll make my own hand sanitizer with Jergens and vodka.”
Watch the other stages above.
