Jimmy Kimmel Drafts Up 1 Brutal Jab For Trump Over House Speaker Talk

Kimmel sent a message to Hannity after the Fox News host said sources told him that House Republicans have “started an effort to draft” Trump to be the next speaker after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday.

“Did he say draft? Don’t use the word draft, it gives Trump bone spurs,” said the late-night host in a reference to the alleged bone spurs that kept the former president out of military service in the Vietnam War.

Kimmel, who noted that the Constitution doesn’t say that the speaker has to be a member of Congress, tossed to a clip of Trump who didn’t rule out the possibility of taking the job on Wednesday.

“Although, I guess in some ways it makes sense, Republicans need a speaker and the way things are going right now in court, pretty soon Trump might need a house,” Kimmel quipped.

You can watch more of Kimmel’s monologue from Wednesday below.