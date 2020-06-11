Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump Jr. With New Nickname

Donald Trump Jr. stuck taxpayers with a reported $77,000 bill for his 2019 hunting trip to Mongolia, where he killed an endangered sheep.

On Wednesday, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel responded to the cost by sticking President Donald Trump’s eldest son with a new nickname.

“There he is, Dingus Khan,” the comedian commented on a picture of Trump Jr. on his trip, playing on the name of the founder of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan.

“I think deep down Donald Jr. kills sheep because he’s embarrassed he never learned how to count them,” added Kimmel.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: