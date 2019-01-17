Kimmel Makes The Most Persuasive Case For Trump To End Government Shutdown

Jimmy Kimmel appealed to Donald Trump’s base instincts in a bid to get the president to end the ongoing partial government shutdown.

On Wednesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted how Trump had gone 52 days without playing golf, which was probably “killing” him more than observing the chaos caused by the furlough of federal workers.

“Here’s the thing, with one crazy zigzag stroke of your executive sharpie, you could be back on the greens at Mar-a-Lago faster than you can say ‘Pocahontas,’” said Kimmel.

It would be “good for you, good for America,” he added. “Think about it.”

