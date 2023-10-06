Jimmy Kimmel Rips Lauren Boebert With Why She's Perfect For House Speaker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday jokingly floated the idea of extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) being named the new House speaker following the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Kimmel noted how Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Steve Scalise (La.) are the leading candidates to take over from McCarthy.

“I don’t like either one of those guys,” said Kimmel.

He then suggested Boebert for the role.

“I mean, we saw at that ‘Beetlejuice’ musical, she does know how to reach across the aisle,” Kimmel cracked, a reference to Boebert’s booting from a Denver theater following disruptive behavior with her date.