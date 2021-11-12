Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Rep. Lauren Boebert With An Unforgettable Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel found a new way to troll Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday night ― and all he needed was her own videos.

“Some of these videos she makes are so unbelievably over the top it’s hard to believe this person exists,” Kimmel said. “They seem like sketches from ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

Advertisement

So much so that Kimmel’s team went out onto the street and showed people videos they claimed were from “Saturday Night Live,” but were actually Boebert’s real videos. Then, they asked those viewers if they thought “SNL” had gone too far.