Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday hit President Donald Trump with a montage of one of his most bizarre and oft-repeated boasts.
After Trump again bragged about once being named “Man of the Year” in Michigan during his visit to a Ford plant earlier in the day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host deemed it necessary to highlight the many, many times the president has claimed the same.
That’s despite extensive investigations by HuffPost and other media outlets last year finding absolutely no evidence of the award that Trump so loves to talk about.
Check out the montage here:
And read former Rep. Dave Trott’s (R-Mich) theory about Trump’s boast here.
