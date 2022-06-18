Jimmy Kimmel Finds 'Famous' Trump Speech After Former President's MLK Comparison

Trump, who spoke in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, compared the size of the crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021 speech to Martin Luther King Jr.’s crowd for his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

“The ‘I [Have] a Dream’ speech... one million people, and then I gave my speech [on Jan. 6] and they showed the same thing,” Trump, in a clip shared by Kimmel, claimed of the speech that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“My pictures were exactly the same but the people were slightly closer together, they were more compact but exactly the same but there were more people, they were tighter together...”

The former president also asked his audience if he was “allowed” to say if his speech was better than King’s speech.

Kimmel, in a string of clips, compared King’s speech to a speech by Trump where the former president mentioned the Space Force.

“That’s right, yes, his famous ‘I have a Space Force’ speech that will never be forgotten,” Kimmel said with a smile.