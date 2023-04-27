Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Just Asking Questions' About Tucker Carlson In Brutal Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel gave Tucker Carlson a taste of his own bitter medicine on Wednesday night by “just asking questions” about the former Fox News host.

Kimmel noted reports that Fox News “has been keeping a file of dirt” on Carlson in case they need it against him now that they’ve parted ways with the former host.

That got Kimmel wondering.

“What could they have on Tucker Carlson that would embarrass him?” he asked, then answered his own question with more questions.

“Did he once try to buy a fuel-efficient car? Does he have a collection of paintings that weren’t by Hitler?” he asked. “Is it possible they have pictures of him on a horse French-kissing Vladimir Putin?”

As he spoke, a graphic like the ones that often appeared on Carlson’s show popped up with those and other wild conspiracy theories about his sudden departure from the right-wing network.

“To quote Tucker, I’m not saying he did those things, I’m just asking questions,” he said. “Why wouldn’t we ask questions about things like that?”

Kimmel also spotted another “secret weapon” Fox News could put to use against Carlson if they have to: “Every episode of his show.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: