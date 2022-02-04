Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) dismissed the suggestion that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could beat former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 match-up.

“I don’t think there’s a competition between DeSantis and Trump,” Walsh, the onetime favorite of the far-right tea party movement who ended up leaving the GOP in protest of Trump in 2020, said on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom.”

“Until somebody proves me different, this is Trump’s party,” he continued. “I talk to hundreds of people in the Republican Party every day, it’s still his party. I think if he runs … I don’t think there’s a Republican that would challenge him.”

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have officially confirmed runs in 2024.

Asked by anchor Jim Sciutto if support for Trump was waning, as indicated by some polls, Walsh replied: “Among the base, I don’t.”

“This is what’s so scary, among the base, their belief that Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, that’s been hardened,” he said. “Their belief that Jan. 6 was actually a patriotic day, that kind of belief has been hardened.”

“I think the base is still where it is and nobody channels that base better than Trump or sadly someone like Tucker Carlson or DeSantis,” he added.