Spare Us, Joe Walsh

In his Times op-ed, Walsh apologized for his own rhetoric over the years and for helping to elect Trump in 2016.

In Mr. Trump, I see the worst and ugliest iteration of views I expressed for the better part of a decade. To be sure, I’ve had my share of controversy. On more than one occasion, I questioned Mr. Obama’s truthfulness about his religion. At times, I expressed hate for my political opponents. We now see where this can lead. There’s no place in our politics for personal attacks like that, and I regret making them.

If Walsh does throw his hat in the ring, he’ll be the second Republican to mount a primary challenge against Trump, joining former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. (Former South Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Sanford is also considering jumping into the race.)

Walsh argued Thursday that the president is vulnerable on issues important to conservatives, like the deficit and spending, free trade, and the use of executive power.

“It’s his poor record that makes him most worthy of a primary challenge,” as Walsh said during an interview with CNN.