John Oliver Outs Tucker Carlson As White Supremacist In Damning Segment

John Oliver spent the bulk of his show on Sunday night dismantling Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who he called “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.”

Oliver noted that Carlson uses a mix of questions and coded language to cover himself and “build in deniability.”

But the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” said the pattern over the years has so been clear that the white supremacists themselves have praised Carlson.

In one case, Oliver pointed out, Carlson even made a not-so-thinly veiled allusion to the infamous “14 words” of the white supremacist movement.

Oliver also showed clips of how Carlson portrayed U.S. Capitol rioters as mere concerned citizens, versus how he treated Black Lives Matter protesters, who he said are “criminal mobs” who “don’t contribute to the common good, they never have.”

“Well that’s quite a different tone!” Oliver mocked.

In another clip, Carlson bluntly asked a guest: “Maybe I don’t want to live in a country that looks nothing like the one I grew up in. Is that bigoted?”

Oliver was ready with answer:

Uh, yeah. Yeah, it is. That’s like saying I’ve got 10 fingers and toes, a pointy face with a little pink rosebud mouth, a cat-sized body, a long, weird tail and I eat garbage. Does that make me a possum? Yes. Yes it does. That’s the literal definition of the thing you just described.

Check out his full segment below: