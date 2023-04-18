What's Hot

8 Ohio Officers Who Killed 25-Year-Old Black Man Jayland Walker Will Not Be Charged

FBI Arrest Military Member For Applying To Fake Hitman Job He Believed Was Real

Joshua Jackson Says His 'Dawson's Creek' Salary Gave Him 'Imposter Syndrome'

Rep. Nancy Mace Destroys Far-Right Host Who Attacked Her Looks During Abortion Debate

‘Beef’ Star David Choe Told Story About Sexually Assaulting Someone In Resurfaced 2014 Clip

George Santos Announces Reelection Bid And Gets Snark, Not Support

New Documentary Offers Intimate Look At Anna Nicole Smith 16 Years After Her Death

Twitter Sums Up How The Internet Is Feeling About The Viral ‘Wicked’ First-Look Photos

DeSantis Suggests Building A Prison Next To Disney On Land Now Controlled By State

Kansas City Homeowner Is Charged In Shooting Of Black Teen

Fox News Mocked For Ad Claiming It's The 'Most Trusted' TV News Network

On 'Succession,' Logan Roy Just Died — And Things Went Off The Rails Very Quickly

EntertainmentNRADaily ShowKristi Noem

'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Tears Into 'F**king Nuts' GOP Governor

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made an eye-popping claim about guns this weekend.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jordan Klepper kicked off his week behind the “Daily Show” desk by taking some shots at the National Rifle Association, which just held its annual convention, and one of the event’s key speakers: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R).

Noem boasted that her granddaughter, who is almost 2 years old, already owns two guns ― and a pony named Sparkles.

“When my kid was little, I was covering outlets, locking cabinets and cutting grapes in half because they might be a choking hazard,” Klepper said during his Monday night monologue. “Kristi Noem is like, ‘Here’s a shotgun. You’re on watch tonight. Sic semper tyrannis!’”

Klepper said people on the left and right alike should be able to agree on at least one thing when it comes to guns.

“You should not own a gun if you don’t know how to poop in a potty,” he said.

Then he addressed Sparkles directly.

“Sparkles, this will not end well for you. These people are clearly insane,” he said. “Run while you still can ― there is no time for goodbyes. Go, my friend, go!”

After playing another clip of Noem, Klepper’s advice to Sparkles grew even more urgent.

“Seriously, Sparkles, this family is fucking nuts!” he warned. “Get out of there! Trust no one! Sic semper tyrannis!”

He also played a montage of speakers at the NRA event blaming gun violence on everything but guns ― and showed exactly where this line of false logic has taken the nation:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community