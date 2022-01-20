Jordan Klepper's Talk With Recovering 'Stop The Steal' Supporter Takes Brutal Turn

Jordan Klepper interviewed a man at a vigil for jailed Jan. 6 insurrectionists who said he had to recover from his “Stop the Steal” obsession. (Watch the video below.)

In a web exclusive shared by “The Daily Show” on Wednesday, the guy said he was “completely consumed” by the rallies, sleeping in his car for three months to attend them.

Advertisement

“It took me a long time to find myself again,” he told Klepper, “The Daily Show” correspondent who’s been embedding himself among anti-vaxxers and Capitol-riot supporters. “I feel like I just got out of a cult.”

To confirm the man’s apparent change of heart on former President Donald Trump’s lie about his election defeat, Klepper asked him: “Do you still believe the election was stolen?”

It was to be the big payoff, the light bulb of reason going on in a reformed conspiracy theorist.

Said the man: “My response is I don’t think the election was stolen ... I know the election was stolen.”

Advertisement

A disappointed Klepper bowed his head in frustration. “I thought this was gonna have a good ending,” he said.