Mom And Girlfriend Of QB Replacing Aaron Rodgers Had Awful Seats At Game

Quarterback Jordan Love struggled in his first NFL start replacing Aaron Rodgers on Sunday ― so maybe it’s better that his mother and girlfriend watched from far away as the Green Bay Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7.
Anna Love and Ronika Stone sat in the very last row at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and went viral for their “nosebleed” seats. “Give them oxygen masks or something,” one reporter tweeted.
The two started popping up on social media when the camera panned to them as Fox’s Erin Andrews talked about the quarterback.
They looked like out-of-towners who had snatched up StubHub tickets.
Stone, a pro volleyball player, caught wind of the internet chatter and wrote on her Instagram story: “The view was better than it seemed I swear!”
“I always wanted to be on sportscenter,” she added. “Thought it’d be for volleyball tho.”
Twitter users had a few jokes of their own about the seats, which probably wouldn’t have received attention if regular quarterback Rodgers hadn’t contracted COVID-19 and missed the game: