Mom And Girlfriend Of QB Replacing Aaron Rodgers Had Awful Seats At Game

Quarterback Jordan Love struggled in his first NFL start replacing Aaron Rodgers on Sunday ― so maybe it’s better that his mother and girlfriend watched from far away as the Green Bay Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7.

Anna Love and Ronika Stone sat in the very last row at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and went viral for their “nosebleed” seats. “Give them oxygen masks or something,” one reporter tweeted.

The two started popping up on social media when the camera panned to them as Fox’s Erin Andrews talked about the quarterback.

#Packers QB Jordan Love said this week that his mom has been to all his games since he was redshirting in college.



The #Chiefs put her in the absolute **last row** of Arrowhead for his first career start.



Shoutout to FOX for even finding her. pic.twitter.com/C8wuRC1LUw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

They looked like out-of-towners who had snatched up StubHub tickets.

Stone, a pro volleyball player, caught wind of the internet chatter and wrote on her Instagram story: “The view was better than it seemed I swear!”

“I always wanted to be on sportscenter,” she added. “Thought it’d be for volleyball tho.”

Twitter users had a few jokes of their own about the seats, which probably wouldn’t have received attention if regular quarterback Rodgers hadn’t contracted COVID-19 and missed the game:

Jordan Love's mom watching her son's first start pic.twitter.com/4mJTGSZDQv — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 7, 2021

They put Jordan Love's mom in the nosebleeds for his first career start 💀 pic.twitter.com/iQb6n98S0U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love's mom's seats at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/4rC0icbaYU — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) November 7, 2021

I still can’t believe they had to go to the Goodyear blimp zoom-in cam to find Jordan Love’s mom and girlfriend watching the game. Give them oxygen masks or something at least pic.twitter.com/MFXWQ2Ou7l — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 8, 2021

Fox had to break out the special camera just to spot Jordan Love's mom in the clouds pic.twitter.com/nQMMZ7nJmG — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love’s mom watching this game from heaven and she’s still alive — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) November 7, 2021

Still can’t believe Jordan Love’s girl & his mom were watching the game from the Denny’s behind Kauffman. Brutal — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) November 8, 2021