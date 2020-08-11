ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Garner Impersonates Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani To A Tee

“You’re amazing," Jimmy Fallon told the "Ozark" star.

Actor Julia Garner left no doubt as to who she was impersonating on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

The Emmy Award-winning “Ozark” star nailed her impression of pop star Britney Spears. Then, (oops) she did it again by mimicking Gwen Stefani.

“Dude, you can do an impression without doing the impression,” host Jimmy Fallon said. “You’re amazing.”

Check out Garner’s impressions starting at the 3:30 mark here:

