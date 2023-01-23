Home & LivingMoviesNetflixMost Popular

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Jung_E'

A heartwarming biographical drama and two murder mysteries also are trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Jung_E” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new Korean sci-fi film premiered on Jan. 20 and takes place in the 22nd century, when humans must live in space shelters due to the impacts of climate change on Earth. The plot follows a scientist working on a mysterious project that involves cloning the brain of her late mother in order to create the perfect AI warrior.

Next in the ranking is the biographical drama “Dog Gone.” Starring Rob Lowe, the movie follows a family’s search for their beloved dog after he goes missing on the Appalachian Trail.

"JUNG_E" on Netflix.
Netflix
"JUNG_E" on Netflix.

A few murder-related films are also on the list. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the sequel to filmmaker Rian Johnson’s Oscar-nominated film “Knives Out,” while “The Pale Blue Eye” is a Christian Bale thriller about a detective investigating a West Point death along with young cadet Edgar Allan Poe.

On the nonscripted side, the documentary “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” explores a man’s rise to viral stardom that takes a dark twist when he’s implicated in a brutal murder.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” (Netflix)

9. “The Bad Guys”

8. “The Wedding Year”

7. “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” (Netflix)

6. “Trolls”

5. “The Pale Blue Eye” (Netflix)

4. “Sing 2”

3. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

2. “Dog Gone” (Netflix)

1. “JUNG_E” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Your Body On Alcohol: How It Affects Your Heart, Liver, Weight And Cancer Risk

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Wellness

Here’s How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Wellness

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Valentine’s Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

Shopping

I Finally Found An OTC Eczema Cream That Actually Relieved My Symptoms

Shopping

32 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Impulse Bought

Shopping

28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

Shopping

26 Waterproof Shoes Under $100 That’ll Survive Rain, Snow, And Everything In Between This Winter

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products So Helpful For A Bunch Of Small Problems

Shopping

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Shopping

FYI: Lifestraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand Is Suspiciously Cheap. Here’s What Derms Say.

Wellness

Instead Of A Hot Or Cold Shower, Consider A Contrast Shower

Shopping

Puzzles And Brain-Stretching Toys That Will Keep Kids Occupied For Hours

Shopping

These Extra-Long Charging Cords Will Make Doomscrolling So Much Easier

Shopping

These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Style & Beauty

This Type Of 'Cycling' Does Wonders For Your Body, But It's Not Exercise

Shopping

Keep This $10 Tool In Your Glove Box. It Could Save Your Life In A Car Accident.

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Shopping

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Dressy Footwear Handpicked By Men's Style Experts

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class