Justin Bieber has joined the growing chorus of entertainers calling for Fox News to fire its controversial primetime host Laura Ingraham.
The Canadian singer-songwriter wrote an Instagram post on Thursday that described Ingraham’s on-air joking and laughing about the death of community activist, rapper and musician Nipsey Hussle as “absolutely disgusting”:
Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed in March in South Los Angeles.
High-profile rappers, including Snoop Dogg, The Game and T.I., have also criticized Ingraham’s coverage. An online petition demanding her termination from Fox has already garnered more than 44,000 signatures.
Ingraham made headlines earlier this week when she criticized the inclusion of model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2019. Teigen fired back in a series of blistering tweets in which she called Ingraham a “white supremacist.” Ingraham has a well-documented history of repeating white supremacist talking points on her widely watched show.