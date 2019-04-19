The Canadian singer-songwriter wrote an Instagram post on Thursday that described Ingraham’s on-air joking and laughing about the death of community activist, rapper and musician Nipsey Hussle as “absolutely disgusting”:

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed in March in South Los Angeles.

High-profile rappers, including Snoop Dogg, The Game and T.I., have also criticized Ingraham’s coverage. An online petition demanding her termination from Fox has already garnered more than 44,000 signatures.