Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'I've Never Smoked'

Comedian Kathy Griffin revealed Monday she’s battling early-stage lung cancer.

The two-time Emmy-winning star of “My Life On The D-List” shared her health news in a social media statement that said she will soon undergo surgery.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin, 60, wrote. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she continued, saying she hopes to avoid additional treatments like chemotherapy or radiation.

“I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” she wrote.

Griffin ended her message by assuring fans she intends to be cracking jokes again in no time.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you,” Griffin continued in a reference to how she’s been blacklisted in Hollywood since posting the now-infamous photo of her holding a severed head resembling then-President Donald Trump. “But I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin added that she is vaccinated against COVID-19. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she said. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

Griffin was hospitalized last year after believing she was experiencing “unbearably painful” COVID-19 symptoms, only to discover that she was suffering from an abdominal infection.

In a clip from a “Nightline” interview with co-anchor Juju Chang set to air Tuesday, Griffin revealed she only received her cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago.

“As a friend of mine had said, ”‘How many kicks in the nuts can you take?’ Griffin joked about her life upheavals as of late. “And I’m like my nuts are pretty strong, but it’s a challenge.’”

“I was definitely in shock,” she continued in the interview. “I’m still a little bit in shock, not denial, but once a day I’ll turn to somebody and be like, ‘Can you believe this shit? Is this a bitch or what?’”

In addition to her cancer journey, the comedian will address “her mental health struggles over the last few years, her addiction to pills, a suicide attempt, her newfound sobriety and more” in the interview, according to ABC.

Griffin’s mother, Maggie Griffin, who appeared alongside her daughter for years on the beloved Bravo reality series, died last year at age 99 after struggling with dementia.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Kathy Griffin arrives at a screening of her documentary "Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story" in 2019.